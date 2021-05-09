About 1.1 million vaccine doses have administered in Idaho. Over half a million Idahoans have received both shots. But the Gem State, home to 1.8 million people, is still trailing the nation when it comes to vaccination rates, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Nearly 44% of Idahoans age 16 and up — the entire age range currently eligible for shots — have received at least one dose. Across the United States, 57% of all adults have received at least one dose. About 42% of all American adults are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are higher among Idaho’s seniors, who make up 16% of the state’s population and the vast majority of deaths from COVID-19. In Idaho, 73% of seniors have received at least one shot. Eighty-three percent of adults in the U.S. age 65 and up have received at least one shot.
You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here online (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.