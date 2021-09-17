In this August 2021 file photo, Army Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez gives a high-five to a girl evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va.
Idaho will welcome around 400 Afghan refugees starting in fiscal year 2022, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulils, according to International Rescue Committee in Boise Executive Director Julianne Donnelly Tzul.
Tzul, along with other participants, spoke at a panel Tuesday about Idaho’s role in resettling Afghans. The panelists touched on some of the same topics that Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho congressional delegation addressed in a letter they sent to President Joe Biden on Friday.
“The process of deciding how many people come to Idaho and every other local area in the U.S. is a very deliberate one, it’s a careful one, it’s a collaborative one. It’s not unilateral,” Tzul said. “We are not just handed a number.”
Tzul said the process involves communication with schools, medical systems, local government and law enforcement. Idaho’s governor, Idaho State Police and Idaho’s congressional delegation are invited to a formal quarterly meeting to discuss who might come and the impact on local systems, she said. The next quarterly meeting is this week.
