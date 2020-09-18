Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced this afternoon that the state will remain in Stage 4 of its phased reopening plan for at least another two weeks. "In nearly all the statewide metrics categories, we are seeing encouraging trends," the governor said at a news conference. "However, our COVID hospitalizations statewide remain too high again to move out of Stage 4."
Stage 4 allows virtually all Idaho businesses to reopen, while maintaining some limits on capacity and guidance for social distancing and preventive measures. Ada County remains in Stage 3, having been rolled back by Central District Health due to extensive spread of the virus.
"As temperatures start dropping, more transmissible moments will occur in the coming months," the governor said, while touting the state's economic recovery thus far. "A primary reason we are able to achieve this remarkable economic position is because of our personal actions to slow the spread of coronavirus in our communities. I urge Idahoans, please do not let your guard down."
Little said Idaho citizens and businesses have been through a lot this year. "Many other states are still in varying degrees of lockdown, but Idaho's been open for business for months," he said. "We have responsibly managed the pandemic."
He said, "We have been working hard to ease the challenges and restore the prosperity Idaho had before the global pandemic."