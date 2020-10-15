For the 9th consecutive time, Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of its four-stage reopening plan for at least another two weeks, Gov. Brad Little announced today. "Idaho will continue to evaluate metrics every two weeks to determine if the state will move out of Stage 4," the governor said. He called on Idahoans to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Our personal actions work better to slow the spread of coronavirus than anything else," he said. "Our personal actions are free of cost and a minor sacrifice relative to the rewards."
