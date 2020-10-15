Gov. Brad Little is holding a news conference today to update the state on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trends aren't looking good. The governor announced that the state will remain in Stage 4 of its four-stage reopening plan for at least another two weeks. "Idaho will continue to evaluate metrics every two weeks to determine if the state will move out of Stage 4," the governor said in a statement.
He called on Idahoans to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. "Our personal actions work better to slow the spread of coronavirus than anything else," he said. "Our personal actions are free of cost and a minor sacrifice relative to the rewards."
"This is about personal responsibility, something Idaho is all about," Little said. "Wear a mask. Watch your distance from others. Wash your hands. Do these things so our kids can stay in school, our loved ones stay safe, and our economy can continue to prosper."
The governor said currently, the greatest rates of spread are occurring in eastern Idaho, where hospitals are experiencing high numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19, straining their resources.
“It seems like just yesterday, but this is actually our 29th press conference since March” on the coronavirus pandemic,” the governor commented. He’s also done 23 tele-town halls on it. Throughout, he said, the message has been constant, that our personal actions are the key to slowing the spread.
“We want to continue to lead the country in our economic momentum,” he said.