Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of its reopening for another two weeks, Gov. Brad Little announced Friday; you can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press. Stage 4, the final stage in the Idaho Rebounds plan, started June 13 and allows businesses to be physically open while following certain protocols. The state recommends, but does not require, masks; some local agencies do.
Friday marked the seventh time the governor has extended Stage 4. The evaluation to continue or not is made every two weeks.
“In nearly all the statewide metrics categories we are seeing encouraging trends. However, our COVID hospitalizations statewide remain too high again to move out of Stage 4,” Little said. The governor touted the state's economic recovery thus far, and said, "A primary reason we are able to achieve this remarkable economic position is because of our personal actions to slow the spread of coronavirus in our communities."
He noted that Idaho's unemployment rate just fell to 4.2%, half the national average. "This is a big deal," Little said. "There’s only two other states ahead of us, they didn’t have the spike in unemployment that we had."
Idaho unemployment jumped from 2.5% in March to 11.8% in April amid the COVID-19 shutdown.