Gov. Brad Little announced today that Idaho had not met its metrics to move out of Stage 4 of its economic reopening, as, while some COVID-19 trends are turning downward, numbers remain too high. Still, the governor stressed the state's efforts to safely reopen schools this fall, saying student learning suffers when kids aren't in the classroom.
“Students must return to school for in-person instruction as much as possible,” the governor said. “School operations will not look the same across the state, based on virus activity and health care capacity in specific communities.”
He said the gap in learning that would occur if schools don’t open would be “detrimental to economic prosperity” in Idaho, and cause numerous other problems. “The expectation is that schools will not be closed for extended periods of time during the 2021 academic year,” he said.
Little said the state is investing millions to make schools "safe places to teach and learn," from testing and personal protective equipment to new blended learning efforts.