...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Dignitaries and citizens dance in the Idaho Capitol rotunda during the state's last official Inaugural Ball in 2015.
Although Idaho’s 2023 legislative session doesn’t begin until Jan. 9, action will begin picking up at the Idaho State Capitol during the first week of January with the inauguration, inaugural ball and a couple of committee meetings setting the stage, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
Decisions made during the new year will help shape Idaho government, policies and politics for years to come, with four new statewide officials being sworn in and historical turnover and leadership changes at the Idaho Legislature. About one in three legislators will be rookies in 2023.
Among the events starting the first week in January: The Idaho Legislature’s Change in Employee Compensation Committee meets at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 in Room EW20; the Legislature's Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee convenes the next day; and the inauguration of Brad Little for his second term of governor and the swearing in ceremonies for statewide constitutional officers begins at noon Jan. 6. On Jan. 7, Idaho’s 49th Inaugural Procession and Ball begins at 7 p.m. inside the Idaho State Capitol. The ball is open to the public and tickets are $35.