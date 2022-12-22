Inaugural Ball 2015

Dignitaries and citizens dance in the Idaho Capitol rotunda during the state's last official Inaugural Ball in 2015.

 AMY RUSSELL/Eye on Boise

Although Idaho’s 2023 legislative session doesn’t begin until Jan. 9, action will begin picking up at the Idaho State Capitol during the first week of January with the inauguration, inaugural ball and a couple of committee meetings setting the stage, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

Decisions made during the new year will help shape Idaho government, policies and politics for years to come, with four new statewide officials being sworn in and historical turnover and leadership changes at the Idaho Legislature. About one in three legislators will be rookies in 2023.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments