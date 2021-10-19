Idaho is likely to lose tens of millions in federal emergency rental assistance because it has spent so little of the money it’s received from the federal government for that so far – just $14.3 million of the nearly $175.7 million allocated to the state this year.
“Programs that spend less than 30% of their allocation will have funds recaptured,” Brady Ellis, vice president of the Idaho Housing & Finance Association, which is overseeing the assistance program for the state, told lawmakers Tuesday. With only about 8% of the state allocation spent through Sept. 30, “We will have some of the allocated funds recaptured,” he said.
Members of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee were taken aback by the news.
“I’m watching some painful things happen in my area,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, “with widows being evicted from rentals because the rent goes up so dramatically and they aren’t able to afford it, then end up living in a car or a homeless shelter.”
Idaho is suffering from a major shortage of affordable housing statewide, at a time when both rents and home prices are soaring; there are issues in the state’s biggest cities and its smaller towns and rural areas, in every region of the state.
Meanwhile, separate allocations from the same federal emergency rental assistance program that went directly to the city of Boise and Ada County have been much more heavily used. Deanna Watson, executive director of the Boise City-Ada County Housing Authority, which is coordinating both of those programs, said 95% of the city’s $11.5 million allocation has been spent and it’s all expected to be spent by the end of this month, and 44% of Ada County’s $12.7 million allocation has been paid out.
As a result, while the state loses much of its existing allocation to be recaptured and redistributed elsewhere, Boise likely will qualify to get additional funds that are being redistributed – maybe even part of the state’s unused pot.
“The lack of spending is not reflective of a lack of need,” Watson said.