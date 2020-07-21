Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden floated a novel idea to the state Land Board this morning: Could the $130.8 million now sitting in the state’s Land Bank, largely from revenues from state-owned cottage site sales, be invested into building a new prison that could be leased to the state of Idaho? Gov. Brad Little and the rest of the Land Board welcomed the suggestion enthusiastically, and voted unanimously to direct the state Department of Lands to begin investigating its feasibility. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.
“I want to really thank the attorney general,” Little said, saying it’s “a bit of an outside-the-box" idea. "A lot of the investment community both nationally and globally are looking for this kind of opportunity,” he said, lauding “the incredible security of this investment.”
“The risk in this is we’re basically paying ourself,” the governor said. “I look at this as a win for beneficiaries, a win for the state and a win for social justice.”
The Land Board is required by the Idaho Constitution to manage state endowment lands and funds for the maximum long-term benefit of the endowment’s beneficiaries, the largest of which is the states public schools. Other beneficiaries include state universities, mental hospitals and prisons.
“I have to take off my Land Board hat and put on my governor hat,” Little said. “The fact that we have to send prisoners out of state right now is not in the interest of the state of Idaho. But that can’t cloud our analysis. We need to look at the return.”
Wasden said, “A number of states are investing in infrastructure. So I thought, how could we invest in infrastructure in that way? What it does is it provides a stable level of income,” adding to a state endowment land portfolio now led by timber and grazing lands.
“What we have here is a once in a lifetime opportunity, once in a lifetime in perpetuity of the Land Board,” Wasden said, “to take a look at the monies we now have, and determine whether it would be an appropriate investment in infrastructure to build a prison for example, and perhaps a county jail, to alleviate another problem that the state has. … Can we make this appropriate investment?”
“Now, in order for that to happen,” he said, a comprehensive financial analysis would have to be prepared. “This would have to work out.”
Under the laws governing the state Land Bank, revenues from the sale of endowment lands go into the bank for five years; after that, if they haven’t been reinvested into other property, they transfer into the state’s permanent endowment fund, which is invested into stocks and other financial investments. That means the clock is ticking on the $130.8 million; the state would have to act relatively quickly. The first chunk of the current balance is set to revert to the permanent endowment fund in 2022.