Idaho officials are gearing up to boost their capacity to put coronavirus test samples through genetic sequencing to identify concerning mutations, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The state health department, with limited sequencing capacity, has until now asked testing labs to only send positive test samples that seem like they could be caused by variants, such as if someone traveled or the virus had odd gene properties.
This week, it’s making a big change: Asking labs to send every positive test they have. “We’ll figure out a way to get as many of those tested as possible,” said the state’s top public health researcher, Dr. Christine Hahn. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here online, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.