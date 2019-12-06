A Boise telemarketer has been permanently banned from the telemarketing industry in Idaho after repeatedly making hundreds telephone solicitations without registering with the Idaho Attorney General, and falsely implying that the calls were affiliated with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In April, a judge ruled against the company, and decided it should be permanently dissolved. Travis Hopkins formerly operated U.S. Registration, based in Boise. The settlement announced Thursday by the AG's office banned him from working in telemarketing in Idaho, and also fined him $15,000.
“This resolution concludes a three-year history of my Consumer Protection Division dealing with Mr. Hopkins and his failures to comply with Idaho law,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a news release. “It’s past time for him to face the consequences of his actions.”
