Idaho has the highest rate of child marriage per capita in the U.S., according to data analyzed by Unchained at Last in 2017, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. Only 38 states track these types of unions, which involve one or both persons under the age of 18, the national advocacy group reports. In Idaho, dozens of minors are married each year.
This fact startled Gracie Messier when she learned it sometime in early 2019.
“I was really astonished by this,” the Coeur d’Alene native recalled. “I was just shocked that we had the highest rate of child marriage, and that there were no laws against it.”
At the time, Idaho had no minimum marriage age, Messier said. This meant 16- and 17-year-olds could marry with parental consent, while younger children would need both a parent and judge to sign off on the union. Idaho lawmakers just this year passed a new law to set a minimum marriage age of 16.
As part of her senior capstone project, Messier designed a billboard to be placed in various areas of the state. The design features a lone, young bride holding a wedding bouquet and the words, “Don’t Marry Me Off.” Near the bottom is a link to the “Girl, Awake Project!,” which is an activism theater group aimed at spreading awareness about child marriage and other issues.
