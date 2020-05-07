Idaho took a huge revenue hit in April, falling nearly $500 million — 59.8% — below forecasts for state tax collections, but much of the shortfall came because the income tax filing deadline was moved from April to June, according to state economists. “I don’t see this as … a loss of revenue as much as I see it as a shift of revenue from April to June,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press.
“Historically, 56.6% of a fiscal year’s individual income tax filing collections arrive in April,” wrote Derek Santos, the state’s chief economist, in the newly issued General Fund Revenue Report for April. For corporate income taxes, 34.5% usually arrives in April. This year, individual income tax filings were just 12.1% of the expected total for the year and corporate were 17.3%.
Based on various factors, the state is projecting that revenues will fully recover before the end of the fiscal year June 30, and Idaho likely will end up with a $50 million year-end balance, not far off the $55 million for which the state budgeted.
“Overall, I know the top line numbers have a shock and awe factor to them,” Adams said, “but when looking at this in total, my read is I’m pretty optimistic about the steps Idaho has taken to date.”
Thus, no additional budget holdbacks are planned between now and the end of the current fiscal year, Adams said. Little already ordered an earlier 1% holdback that cut $40 million from the current year’s state budget, in all budgets except direct health care services amid the coronavirus pandemic.