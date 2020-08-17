The number of Idaho long-term care facility residents with COVID-19 swelled from 400 to 750 in the past three weeks, already well on its way to the 900 mark it was projected to reach by December. So Idaho’s allocating another $10 million of its CARES Act funds to long-term care facilities, including funding to increase the number of COVID-only facilities from the current two to up to 25 statewide.
The current two are Twin Falls Manor and a COVID-dedicated wing within Arbor Valley of Cascadia in Boise.
“The level of COVID in nursing facilities now is just as bad as it was in March and April, nationwide,” said Robert Vander Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association. “In Idaho, it’s much worse than it was in March and April.”
Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, estimated on July 30 that Idaho's tally of long-term care patients with COVID would more than double to 900 by December. "We actually have seen since then a pretty dramatic rise in the number of cases," he said Monday.
