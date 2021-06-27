The Idaho Supreme Court has updated its protocols for determining COVID-19 precautions at local courthouses. Prior to the latest, local courthouses were operating under a May order which delineated which COVID-19 precautions to follow across the state, according to a news release. Under the order issued lst week, local administrative district judges will to determine which COVID-19 precautions to follow in their district based on the incidence rate of COVID-19 in each county. Idaho has seven judicial districts, each overseen by an administrative judge.
According to the order, if a county reaches 25 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, county courthouse visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Administrative judges will decide whether to hold jury proceedings for a given calendar week based on the report of cases for their county issued 10 days beforehand, according to the order. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.