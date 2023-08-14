Open primaries initiative

A proposed voter initiative to overhaul how Idaho conducts its elections “plainly violates Idaho Code,” according to an analysis by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday threw out ballot titles written by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office concerning a new ballot initiative relating to Idaho’s primary elections and ordered Labrador to deliver new ballot titles to the court, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes. Labrador's office submitted the new titles Friday afternoon. 

Thursday’s opinion arrived quickly after Monday’s oral arguments in the case of Idahoans for Open Primaries vs. Labrador.


