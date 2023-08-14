...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A proposed voter initiative to overhaul how Idaho conducts its elections “plainly violates Idaho Code,” according to an analysis by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday threw out ballot titles written by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office concerning a new ballot initiative relating to Idaho’s primary elections and ordered Labrador to deliver new ballot titles to the court, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes. Labrador's office submitted the new titles Friday afternoon.
The case is about the ballot titles that Labrador’s office assigned June 30 for the primary election ballot initiative. Ballot titles are important because they describe to the public and voters what the ballot initiative is and what it does.
The ballot titles also need to be in place before Idahoans for Open Primaries can begin collecting signatures attempting to qualify their ballot initiative for the November 2024 general election.
The issue came before the Idaho Supreme Court because Idahoans for Open Primaries and Reclaim Idaho filed a legal challenge July 10, alleging that the ballot titles Labrador’s office supplied were misleading and inaccurate.