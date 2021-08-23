We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A unanimous Idaho Supreme Court has overturned a restrictive new initiative law passed by the Idaho Legislature this year, ruling it unconstitutional. The decision restores Idaho's initiative laws to what they were at the start of this year. The justices also awarded attorney fees and costs to Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution.
"Thousands of Idahoans will be breathing a sigh of relief," said Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the group that successfully sponsored the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and brought the lawsuit challenging the new law. "Those of us directly involved in the case are ecstatic. It's an historic day. A fundamental right of the people of Idaho has been restored."
