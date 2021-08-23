Idaho Supreme Court

The Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

A unanimous Idaho Supreme Court has overturned a restrictive new initiative law passed by the Idaho Legislature this year, ruling it unconstitutional. The decision restores Idaho's initiative laws to what they were at the start of this year. The justices also awarded attorney fees and costs to Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution.

"Thousands of Idahoans will be breathing a sigh of relief," said Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the group that successfully sponsored the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and brought the lawsuit challenging the new law. "Those of us directly involved in the case are ecstatic. It's an historic day. A fundamental right of the people of Idaho has been restored."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

