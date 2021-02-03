After a 47-year career in Idaho's legal system, Justice Roger Burdick will retire from the Idaho Supreme Court. Burdick made the announcement today that he would officially step down from his role in June 2021. He will then transition to a senior role within the court, allowing him to take on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary.
In his announcement, Burdick said throughout his career, he has been struck by the dedication and professionalism of Idaho's judges, attorneys and court clerks, and he thanked all those he's worked with for their support throughout his career.
"I don't think people understand how lucky we are in Idaho," he said. "You don't get anywhere without the support of the people around you, and that's why every day you treat them like gold."
Gov. Dirk Kempthorne first appointed Burdick to the state's highest court in 2003. Justice Burdick then successfully won reelection in 2004, 2010 and 2016. His current term would have ended in 2023.
Burdick has worked as a defense attorney, prosecutor, magistrate judge, district judge and eventually led the state's highest court as chief justice. For two years he presided over the Snake River Basin Adjudication, the multi-decade effort to confirm and clarify individual water rights across most of Idaho.
He recently completed his second term as chief justice, as chosen by his peers, and is currently vice chief justice of the five-member court. When he steps down, Justice Robyn Brody will take that position.
As is the case in midterm vacancies, Gov. Little will appoint a new justice from a list of candidates provided by the Idaho Judicial Council who will then have the option to run for a full six-year term in the May 2022 election.
You can read our full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.