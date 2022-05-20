The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from the Idaho Attorney General’s office to end its pause on implementation of an abortion law passed by the Legislature earlier this year, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The law, SB 1309, is modeled after similar legislation in Texas and allows civil lawsuits against medical professionals who provide abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound, which is generally by six weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed the Idaho Legislature and Gov. Brad Little signed it into law on March 23, but not without saying he had reservations about the lawsuit mechanism, and that he expected it would be challenged in court.
A week later, a regional chapter of Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit challenging the law, and the Idaho Supreme Court granted a pause on the law’s implementation while the case is ongoing.
If the court had agreed to lift the stay, the law would have gone into effect immediately. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.