SupCourt before

The Idaho Supreme Court on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 3, before arguments were set to take place on two lawsuits over Idaho abortion laws.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

I'm at the Idaho Supreme Court this morning for the 10 a.m. oral arguments on three questions in two lawsuits regarding Idaho abortion laws; the arguments are set to run for an hour and will stream live on Idaho Public Television's InSession service; here's a link.

Three parties: Planned Parenthood, who filed the two lawsuits; the state of Idaho, who was sued; and the Idaho Legislature, who filed to intervene and brought in their own legal team, will argue today. The court has asked them to address three questions:

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

