I'm at the Idaho Supreme Court this morning for the 10 a.m. oral arguments on three questions in two lawsuits regarding Idaho abortion laws; the arguments are set to run for an hour and will stream live on Idaho Public Television's InSession service; here's a link.
Three parties: Planned Parenthood, who filed the two lawsuits; the state of Idaho, who was sued; and the Idaho Legislature, who filed to intervene and brought in their own legal team, will argue today. The court has asked them to address three questions:
. Should the court put both laws on hold while the two cases are pending?
. Should the two cases be consolidated into a single one?
. Should either or both of the cases be transferred down to the district court level for trial before being taken up by the high court?
You can read my full story here from Page 1 of Tuesday's Idaho Press on how the three parties addressed those questions in their briefings filed with the court in advance of today's arguments.
A few abortion-rights protesters already have gathered in front of the Idaho Supreme Court building in advance of the arguments. While all eyes are on these arguments today, there are also two other lawsuits over Idaho's abortion laws in play: Planned Parenthood filed a third lawsuit challenging a 2021 law, which hasn't yet been set for argument; and the U.S. Justice Department yesterday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state of Idaho challenging Idaho's 2020 anti-abortion "trigger" law, which is set to take effect Aug. 25, as a violation of federal law. It would forbid all abortions in Idaho, at any stage of pregnancy, except for three narrow exceptions: In rape or incest cases documented with a copy of a police report provided to the doctor; or to prevent the death of the mother other than by suicide.
The "trigger" law was written to take effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a formal judgment overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion nationwide; the court overturned that decision in June, and the time clock on the judgment is ticking now with Aug. 25 as the date the trigger law would take effect.
I'll have a full story later today on the Supreme Court arguments.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.