The Idaho Supreme Court this week upheld that Boise’s two newest urban renewal districts don’t violate the Idaho Constitution, settling a years-long case between the city and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The lawsuit, brought by leaders of the libertarian-leaning think tank and four other plaintiffs, alleged that when Boise passed ordinances to create two urban renewal districts the city violated Article VIII Section 3 of the Idaho Constitution, which prevents cities from taking on debt or liabilities without a supermajority of voter approval.
The Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday released its opinion in the case, ruling that Boise’s urban renewal districts — created by city ordinances in 2018 and launched in 2019 — do not create liability as the Constitution implies, while rebuking several arguments presented by Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman and Vice President Fred Birnbaum through their lawyer John Runft of Runft & Steele Law Offices.
Hoffman and Birnbaum filed the suit against Boise in January 2019. An Ada County district court judge dismissed the case in July 2019, citing a 2009 case that ruled in favor of an urban renewal plan in Rexburg. Hoffman and Birnbaum appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court in November 2019.
