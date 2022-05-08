This 2014 photo shows the headquarters of student loan debt collector Navient Corporation in Wilmington, Delaware. As part of a multi-state settlement, eligible Idaho borrowers will receive nearly $4 million in debt relief.
Eligible Idaho borrowers will receive nearly $4 million in student loan debt relief from a settlement with Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office announced Friday.
The $3,972,316 in student loan debt relief comes from a settlement filed Friday in Ada County District Court, where it is pending court approval, writes idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
“More than 170 Idaho borrowers will receive debt relief as a result of this settlement,” Wasden said in a news release. “Additionally, the settlement corrects Navient’s past actions and includes safeguards to help ensure the company does not take advantage of student loan borrowers in the future. I credit Navient for being willing to amicably resolve this matter for Idaho borrowers.”
Borrowers receiving private loan debt relief under the settlement will receive written notice from Navient in the coming months and do not need to take any action to receive the benefit. The settlement occurred after concerns that Navient steered borrowers struggling with payments to high-interest forbearance options that added significant amounts of additional long-term debt, according to the release. It is part of a multi-state settlement announced in January.