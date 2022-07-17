The Idaho Youth Ranch, which first started working with troubled kids at a ranch near Rupert in 1953, is now deep into construction of a new psychiatric residential treatment facility for up to 100 kids a year in Canyon County, after successfully raising more than $27 million in private funds for the project.
The longtime Idaho nonprofit decided to close its Rupert ranch seven years ago – located on a dirt road 12 miles out of Rupert, it was no longer a cost-effective place to deliver services or maintain staffing – and purchased the Canyon County property. It then spent three years working with a task force and conducting feasibility studies before settling on developing a PRTF, exactly the type of long-term behavioral health facility for youth that’s currently lacking in the state.
“We had a task force that looked at what should the program be, what is the greatest need in the state that we believe we can operate well and sustainably,” said Scott Curtis, Idaho Youth Ranch CEO. “We looked at a lot of different possibilities. … We settled on a PRTF.”
That type of long-term psychiatric treatment facility for youth is covered by Medicaid, but Idaho currently doesn’t have any of those facilities. As a result, roughly 100 Idaho children have been placed out of state at any time to receive treatment, causing hardship for their families and difficulty transitioning back after treatment.
Two years ago, the Idaho Youth Ranch launched its fundraising campaign, with the slogan, “Bring Idaho Kids Home.”
“A group of volunteer leaders statewide … has really worked their tails off over the last couple of years to help raise the funds privately through individuals, businesses and foundations,” Curtis said. “We have one donor … at the $150,000 level that is from outside of Idaho, but other than that, this is Idaho really stepping up.”
“It’s remarkable, and it’s so critical for Idaho’s youth and families,” he said. “This is a huge need.”
Construction has been underway for a year, and the facility will start accepting kids in the summer of 2023.
The site, a 253-acre parcel between Caldwell and Middleton north of the Purple Sage Golf Course, is “this hilly property in the middle of ranch country,” Curtis said. “It’s got a vast pine forest, open space, streams and ponds, and it’s got active ag land being used for farming.” It’s also already the site of an equine center, including a large indoor horse arena, where the Youth Ranch conducts equine therapy for kids.
“It’s quite moving to walk around that property and realize that kids will be there,” Curtis said.
