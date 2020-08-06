Here's a link to my full story at idahopress.com (subscription required) on Gov. Brad Little's announcement today that Idaho again hasn't achieved the metrics to move out of Stage 4 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, but he's pressing hard to reopen schools with additional safety measures.
Little noted the tens of millions of dollars in federal aid Idaho has funneled to schools for testing, PPE, distance learning and more in an effort to make schools safe during the pandemic. "For me, the critical issue is the balance between what do we do about these kids in the gap that are going to get further behind, vs. the safety issue," he said.
“School operations will not look the same across the state, based on virus activity and health care capacity,” the governor said. “However, when students are out of the classroom for too long, the achievement gap widens. This gap draws down the progress of all students. This is detrimental to economic prosperity and future workforce demands. This gap inhibits an educated populace, which is critical to a successful democratic republic.”