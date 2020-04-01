Here's a news report from the Associated Press:
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A reporter for a Boise television station who covered the Idaho Legislature and attended recent news conferences held by Gov. Brad Little said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Joe Parris of KTVB-TV said Wednesday he was tested on March 24 and was told Tuesday he had the virus.
Parris covered Little's press conferences on March 16 and 18 along with other Statehouse reporters, who intermingle with the state's 105 lawmakers. The Legislature adjourned March 20 due to coronavirus concerns, opting not to stick around for possible veto override votes.
“It wasn't until the weekend after that I developed a cough, and then I self-isolated,” Parris said.
He said he had no symptoms the final week of the Legislature, and avoided shaking hands and kept his distance from people in hopes of avoiding the virus. He said he's not sure where he picked it up. He hadn't been to Blaine County, a hot spot in the state for the virus.
Parris said he initially thought he had the flu, but he said it turned out to be a worse experience. He's now recovered.
Little's spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said the governor was well and working Wednesday, but she and a co-worker were self-isolating because they had contact with Parris at the news conferences.