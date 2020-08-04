The Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise had its first death related to COVID-19 last week, the Idaho Division of Veterans Services announced. The veteran had multiple co-morbidities that made him more vulnerable to the illness, the agency said. "On behalf of everyone here, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this Veteran. We are grieving with them," IDVS Chief Administrator Marv Hagedorn said in a statement. "Each veteran signifies the importance of military service and we owe a great debt to the less than one percent of Americans who wore a uniform to preserve our rights and freedoms. Our admiration for these heroes endures."
