Idaho’s state tax revenues in April – by far the biggest month of the year – ended a long string of monthly collections exceeding forecasts, falling short of the forecast by 23.7% or $179.6 million. However, state officials expected an even bigger drop, because April’s tax deadline this year was moved to May 17, pushing back the filing of most returns – and most payments – until then. For the fiscal year to date, even with the big April drop, Idaho remains 2.4% ahead of projected general fund revenue collections.
“This was less than we expected,” Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said of the April drop. “I expected that … we would be negative for the year. We’re still net-positive for the year.”
He also pointed to corporate tax collections for April, which weren’t subject to the delayed deadline, and came in at double the forecast, $100.4 million vs. a predicted $49.7 million; and sales tax revenues, which were nearly 30% above forecasts for the month. That only counts sales tax revenues to the general fund; sales taxes from online sales, which are routed into a Tax Relief Fund instead of the general fund, were $15.2 million in April. Also, Adams noted that income tax withholding ran above forecasts in April, though overall individual income tax revenues for the month were $273.6 million below the forecast due to the delay in filing payments.
“So in total, I saw this as a pretty positive report that we are going to end the year with a stronger revenue year than had been forecast,” Adams said, “and I expect that the tax filings will catch up on May 17, on the new filing date.”