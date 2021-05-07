Support Local Journalism


Idaho’s state tax revenues in April – by far the biggest month of the year – ended a long string of monthly collections exceeding forecasts, falling short of the forecast by 23.7% or $179.6 million. However, state officials expected an even bigger drop, because April’s tax deadline this year was moved to May 17, pushing back the filing of most returns – and most payments – until then. For the fiscal year to date, even with the big April drop, Idaho remains 2.4% ahead of projected general fund revenue collections.

“This was less than we expected,” Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said of the April drop. “I expected that … we would be negative for the year. We’re still net-positive for the year.”

He also pointed to corporate tax collections for April, which weren’t subject to the delayed deadline, and came in at double the forecast, $100.4 million vs. a predicted $49.7 million; and sales tax revenues, which were nearly 30% above forecasts for the month. That only counts sales tax revenues to the general fund; sales taxes from online sales, which are routed into a Tax Relief Fund instead of the general fund, were $15.2 million in April. Also, Adams noted that income tax withholding ran above forecasts in April, though overall individual income tax revenues for the month were $273.6 million below the forecast due to the delay in filing payments.

“So in total, I saw this as a pretty positive report that we are going to end the year with a stronger revenue year than had been forecast,” Adams said, “and I expect that the tax filings will catch up on May 17, on the new filing date.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

