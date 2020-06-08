Idaho’s state tax revenues came in $42.9 million over forecasts in May, a spot of good economic news amid the pandemic-driven economic chaos that’s spread through both the state and the nation.
The additional funds, which were mostly from individual income tax collections, trim the state’s year-to-date general fund shortfall from $356 million a month ago to roughly $313 million. The state budgeted to leave a $56 million unspent balance as of the end of the fiscal year June 30, and it has more than $393 million currently in its Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s main rainy-day account. Lawmakers passed a bill this year authorizing the governor and state Board of Examiners to tap that account to balance the budget by year-end if needed, as the Idaho Constitution requires.
Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said it now doesn’t appear likely that “we have to pull that trigger,” but added, “it’s nice to have that insurance policy just in case.”
He also noted that the huge shortfall Idaho saw in its April revenues – $469.6 million – was thought to be largely because the state delayed its income tax filing deadline from April 15 to June 15. Normally, April is the state’s biggest revenue month by far, because it’s when Idahoans file their returns and pay their individual and corporate income tax for the previous calendar year.
He noted that a month ago, the administration said “the primary reason we saw the shortfall was the timing issue, the delay from April 15. You’re starting to see that bear out in the numbers we just released now.”
