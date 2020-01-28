Members of the media walk through a Smithsonian Exhibition on WWII Japanese incarceration camps at the Idaho State Museum in Boise during a media preview, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Titled “Righting a Wrong,” the exhibition deals with the implementation and aftermath of Executive Order 9066, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, that caused 75,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry and 45,000 Japanese nationals to be placed into incarceration camps across the United States. The exhibit is open to the public Jan. 25 through April 5.