A new traveling exhibition at the Idaho State Museum tells the story of the tens of thousands of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated by the federal government during World War II, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence. The exhibit opened Saturday and runs through April 5. It combines material from the Smithsonian Institution with Idaho-specific artifacts from the Minidoka National Historical Site near Jerome and an internment camp near Kooskia.
“It’s a national story with a local component,” said Museum Administrator Liz Hobson.
As discussed in the exhibit, the story began in 1942, two months after the Pearl Harbor attack.
Citing the need to protect against espionage and sabotage, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, allowing local military commanders to designate certain areas or zones “from which any and all persons may be excluded.”
As a result, more than 75,000 Japanese American citizens and another 45,000 Japanese nationals — most of whom lived along the West Coast — were forcibly removed from their homes and sent to 10 regional internment camps, including Minidoka.
“We gave the fancy name of ‘relocation centers’ to these dust bowls, but they were concentration camps nonetheless,” said Harold Ickes, the U.S. Secretary of Interior in 1946, as quoted in one of the displays.
