The Idaho State Historical Society wants to make sure Idahoans’ unique experiences during COVID-19 are recorded in the history books. Any resident of the Gem State is encouraged to submit personal stories, thoughts and experiences to the historical society to be recorded in a digital collection project about the pandemic. HannaLore Hein, Idaho state historian, said taking down experiences of everyday people is essential.
"It’s our hope that providing a platform for citizens to share stories can in some way bring us all closer together during this difficult period,” Hein said in a statement announcing the program. “From a purely historical standpoint, it’s our hope that these stories can provide historians, looking back 100 years from now, an authentic glimpse into this chapter of Idaho history, and to better understand the fears, loss, grief, resilience and spirit of community that is now defining the way in which we’re all living.”
