According to an annual state-commissioned report that’s required by law, Idaho state employee compensation “appears to have stabilized at 12% below market,” meaning that “the state is no longer losing ground. State employee pay – even when relatively generous benefits are counted in – has long lagged below market rates, compared both to other states and governments and to similar jobs in the private sector.
Each year for the past five years, the state Legislature and governor have approved merit-based pay increases for state employees averaging around 3%. For next year, the report recommends merit raises of at least 2%, given the concerns that Gov. Brad Little’s administration has expressed about future slowing of state tax revenues; you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press. On Friday, a joint legislative committee will hold the first of three meetings over the next weeks on state employee compensation.