In this file photo, Idaho state Controller Brandon Woolf briefs reporters and others on a major upgrade he unveiled to Transparent Idaho, the state’s open-data transparency website.

 Betsy Z. Russell / Idaho Press

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf has long been concerned about an erosion of trust in public institutions. “So I’m seeking to address that erosion through greater openness and access,” he said.

That’s why in 2013 he launched the Transparent Idaho website, giving citizens easy access to extensive data about the state’s finances and workforce that’s automatically updated every night. He’s continued to build it from there, and now is working on his long-term vision of bringing together all state, county, city and school district data on a single, easily searchable site for citizens.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

