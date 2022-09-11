...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
In this file photo, Idaho state Controller Brandon Woolf briefs reporters and others on a major upgrade he unveiled to Transparent Idaho, the state’s open-data transparency website.
Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf has long been concerned about an erosion of trust in public institutions. “So I’m seeking to address that erosion through greater openness and access,” he said.
That’s why in 2013 he launched the Transparent Idaho website, giving citizens easy access to extensive data about the state’s finances and workforce that’s automatically updated every night. He’s continued to build it from there, and now is working on his long-term vision of bringing together all state, county, city and school district data on a single, easily searchable site for citizens.
“A lot of people talk about transparency, but I have championed it and delivered it from the moment I stepped into office to today,” Woolf said. He’s now seeking reelection to a third four-year term as state controller.
Woolf faces two opponents on the November ballot, but neither have campaigned at all, and both appear to simply be placeholders for their parties, I write in the latest in my series of articles on races on Idaho's November ballot. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.