Idaho’s anti-transgender sports law goes into effect July 1. But already the state risks losing millions of dollars as advocates call for an NCAA boycott, reports Heath Druzin of Boise State Public Radio. The soon-to-be law bans transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Athletes and rights groups are demanding the NCAA move its national basketball tournament and other college competitions from Boise next year. That would deal a further blow to businesses in an ailing economy.
“That is one of our larger economic impact events for sure,” said Carrie Westergard, director of the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says when March Madness came to Boise in 2018 it brought $15 million to the state. The tournament games accounted for about 2,000 hotel nights. On top of that, those thousands of visitors go out for dinner and drinks.
If the tournament happens on schedule, it could boost a service industry hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, Druzin reports.
“We definitely do not want to lose business like the NCAA that has a huge impact to our community,” Westergard said.
The Visitor’s Bureau is tax-funded, so Westergard says it doesn't take stances on legislation.
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and tennis legend Billy Jean King are just some of the athletes calling for the boycott.
The NCAA pulled tournament games from North Carolina for a law that forced transgender people to use bathrooms that did not align with their identity. The state legislature then repealed the bill. Druzin's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.