...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL
MOUNTAINS...LOWER TREASURE VALLEY...OREGON LOWER TREASURE VALLEY...
MALHEUR COUNTY...AND BAKER COUNTY COUNTIES...
HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to
less than one half mile. This band of heavy snow is so intense that
it is producing lightning and thunder. The snow will accumulate very
rapidly.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 335 PM MDT/235 PM PDT/, a band of heavy
snow was along a line extending from Durkee to near Vines Hill and
moving northeast at 20 MPH.
THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Durkee, Weatherby, Rye Valley and Dixie around 240 PM PDT.
Henley Basin around 350 PM MDT.
Big Lookout Mountain and Little Lookout Mountain around 300 PM
PDT.
Sheep Mountain and Sweedes Landing around 310 PM PDT.
McChord Butte around 410 PM MDT.
Brosman Mountain around 420 PM MDT.
SAFETY INFO...
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 2135Z 226DEG 19KT 4456 11745 4394 11736
Idaho Solicitor General Theo Wold passed his February Idaho Bar exam, according to the results posted online Wednesday afternoon. Wold is now licensed to practice law as an attorney in Idaho.
When Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced Wold as his pick for the new position in November 2022, Wold had yet to take the Bar exam, the Idaho Press reported.
Wold served as a special assistant to then-President Trump for domestic policy, and also served as an acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a press release from Labrador’s campaign. He previously was deputy chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Wold holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, a master of letters degree from the University of St. Andrews, and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame.