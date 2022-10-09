Boise Depot

The Boise Depot, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas, writes Don Day of BoiseDev.com.

The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the rail link between the three cities. Boise would be part of a proposed Intermountain corridor between Idaho and Salt Lake. Salt Lake would then connect to Las Vegas in a separate Desert Winds corridor.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

