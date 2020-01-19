The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association is calling on the Idaho Legislature to create an interim committee to explore the funding of “appropriate correctional facilities” in light of the number of state prisoners housed in county jails, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The call, announced Friday in a press release from the association, comes days after Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told the Idaho Legislature about Gov. Brad Little’s plans to introduce a bill that would change the two-tiered system by which the department reimburses counties for holding state-sentenced inmates in county jails.
Currently, the department pays counties $55 per inmate per day for the first seven days a county jail holds a state prisoner, and $75 for every day after that. The legislation, Tewalt said, would change that to a flat $60 rate. The association said that would simply allow the department “to continue using jails to catch the overflow of inmates that should be in prison.” You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.