Last fiscal year, prosecutors in Idaho filed charges in more cases involving sexual abuse against children than in any other year since the state began tracking that data, a big increase from the previous year. Prosecutors filed 696 sexual abuse cases in fiscal year 2019. That’s an increase of 103 cases from the year prior, and it’s the highest number of cases filed since the report was first completed in 1990, according to an annual report to the Idaho Legislature, filed jointly by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General and Gov. Brad Little’s office.
Additionally, in fiscal year 2019, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare received 660 reports of child sexual abuse. That’s an increase of 121 reported cases, or 22%, from fiscal year 2018.
