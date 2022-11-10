Federal Courthouse sign Boise generic full size (suitable for print)

People who were convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated Idaho law – including one who was convicted of relations with his wife four decades ago in another state – will be allowed to be removed from the state's sex offender list, according to a settlement Idaho has reached to resolve a two-year-old lawsuit.

The Idaho State Police will also pay the legal fees of the men who sued over the law, according to the settlement filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court on Thursday.


