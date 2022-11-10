People who were convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated Idaho law – including one who was convicted of relations with his wife four decades ago in another state – will be allowed to be removed from the state's sex offender list, according to a settlement Idaho has reached to resolve a two-year-old lawsuit.
The Idaho State Police will also pay the legal fees of the men who sued over the law, according to the settlement filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court on Thursday.
"There's no reason in 2022 that anybody should be on the sex offender list just for having oral and anal sex or just for being gay," said Matthew Strugar, one of the attorneys who represented the men. "We're obviously thrilled to get this victory."
A man using the pseudonym "John Doe" filed the lawsuit in 2020, saying his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to register as a sex offender because he was convicted in another state more than 40 years ago of having oral sex with his wife.
Doe, who was represented by a coalition of civil rights attorneys, said Idaho's so-called "infamous crimes against nature" law was rendered invalid by a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Lawrence v. Texas, that found a similar law out of Texas violated constitutional protections under the 14th Amendment; it applied to similar laws across the country.
Two other men were later added to the lawsuit, including one, Randall Menges, who was convicted in 1994 — shortly after he turned 18 — of having sex with two teen boys who were close to his age. Neither of those offenses today would require listing on Idaho’s sex offender registry. The third man wasn’t identified in the court filings.
