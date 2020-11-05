Wednesday’s new coronavirus infections in Idaho set an alarming record at 1,290 new cases, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and Wednesday’s tally from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare also showed 17 new deaths, tying the Sept. 9 record for the state’s deadliest day of the pandemic. It was the third time in three weeks that Idaho has broken records for new infections; the previous record was set just a day earlier at 1,179 new cases (including both confirmed and probable cases; probable cases include patients showing symptoms who have had a known exposure, and patients who test positive via rapid testing rather than PCR tests, including patients in Idaho nursing homes). Before that, the previous record was set Oct. 16 at 1,094 new infections.
Total infections to date statewide now come to 68,314, up by nearly 12,000 in just the past two weeks. Total deaths stand at 664; that’s 111 more deaths in the last two weeks.
Ada County on Wednesday reported 282 new cases, for a total to date of 18,110, and one new death for a total of 185; Canyon County on Wednesday reported 172 new cases for a total of 10,775, and two new deaths for a total to date of 116.
The state’s last report on current hospitalizations, from Monday, showed a record 296 Idahoans hospitalized in in-patient beds for COVID-19; and 77 in intensive care, down by five from the record set on Oct. 31 of 82.
Idaho also reported 39 more hospitalizations on Wednesday for a total to date of 2,730; and 30 new infections among health care workers, for a total to date of 4,070.
Wednesday’s 17 new deaths were spread widely around the southern half of the state and not concentrated in any county; the highest number reported was three in Bannock County in eastern Idaho. Twelve of Idaho’s 44 counties reported new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.