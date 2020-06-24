Idaho set a new record for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 243 new cases statewide — eclipsing the previous high of 222 on April 2. Wednesday's new cases included 223 lab-confirmed and 20 classified as "probable," which means they're people exposed to a lab-confirmed case who show the same symptoms, but who haven't been tested.
Of the new cases, 101 were in Ada County, which also set a new record. That brings Ada's tally to 1,484 coronavirus cases to date; statewide, the tally is 4,645, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
Canyon County reported 52 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 546 to date.
Idaho also logged another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 90; that death occurred in Ada County.
Wednesday's tally included 22 new infections among health care workers, the largest increase since at least the end of April, for a total to date of 449. Idaho also added two new hospitalizations from COVID-19 for a total of 300.