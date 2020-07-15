Idaho set a grim new record for new coronavirus infections in a single day today, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, with 727 more cases statewide, including 295 in Ada County and 274 in Canyon County. The state also reported seven new deaths.
All told, COVID-19 cases in Idaho now tally up to 12,445 statewide, with 110 deaths. There have been 526 Idahoans hospitalized for the virus, including 16 more today; and 811 health care workers infected, including a whopping 31 more today. Among the newly reported deaths, three were in Ada County and three were in Canyon County.
There's more detail online here at the state's coronavirus website; click on "Tableau Dashboard" toward the bottom for full charts, graphs and breakdowns.