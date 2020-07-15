Coronavirus image generic

Idaho set a grim new record for new coronavirus infections in a single day today, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, with 727 more cases statewide, including 295 in Ada County and 274 in Canyon County. The state also reported seven new deaths.

All told, COVID-19 cases in Idaho now tally up to 12,445 statewide, with 110 deaths. There have been 526 Idahoans hospitalized for the virus, including 16 more today; and 811 health care workers infected, including a whopping 31 more today. Among the newly reported deaths, three were in Ada County and three were in Canyon County.

There's more detail online here at the state's coronavirus website; click on "Tableau Dashboard" toward the bottom for full charts, graphs and breakdowns.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

