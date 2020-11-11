Idaho set several grim new records in the COVID-19 pandemic today, including the highest-ever number of new cases in one day at 1,693, shattering the previous record of 1,403 just set on Saturday; the highest-ever number of new deaths statewide, at 19, breaking the record of 17 last reached just a week ago; and reporting 521 new cases in Ada County alone, another record.
That brings Ada County to 20,423 cases to date, surpassing 20,000 for the first time, according to state Health & Welfare figures; and 203 deaths, four of them new today. Canyon County had 173 new cases reported today for a total of 11,789 to date, and is up to 127 deaths, including four new today.
The state identified the hot spots for the week so far -- the counties with the highest number of reported cases so far this week -- as, in order, Ada, Canyon, Bonneville, Twin Falls and Kootenai. Bonneville, Twin Falls and Kootenai counties now are all well above 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported to date. Bonneville's reported 41 deaths; Twin Falls, 65; and Kootenai, 61.
Idaho also set new records for current hospitalizations today, though the numbers are two days behind and are from Monday, reporting 361 Idahoans in in-patient beds for COVID-19, and 94 in intensive care.