Idaho’s two GOP senators both say they voted against the PACT Act, the newly passed bill expanding health care for U.S. veterans exposed to toxic substances from burn pits while serving overseas, because they objected to a provision in the bill they contended could lead to billions more in unrelated spending over the next decade.
“As an ardent supporter of America’s veterans, I am committed to ensuring health and disability benefits are provided to veterans exposed to toxic substances while on their tours of duty,” Sen. Mike Crapo said in a statement to the Idaho Press. “This Congress, I have led or co-sponsored four bills included in this package to address burn pit injuries and illness.”
“These important bills had broad bipartisan support and probably could have passed the Senate without opposition, but instead Democrats created a nearly $400 billion slush fund for additional unrestrained spending,” Crapo said.
Sen. Jim Risch, in a statement from his office, said, “As a strong supporter of veterans and cosponsor of legislation included in the PACT Act, Senator Risch wanted to get to ‘yes’ on this bill. Unfortunately, Democrats wrote in a $400 billion hole in the discretionary budget they can fill with spending totally unrelated to veterans. It is inappropriate to use a bill for veterans as a backdoor to usher in huge sums of unrelated spending.”
The bill passed the Senate on an 86-11 vote on Wednesday and headed to the president’s desk. The bill first passed the House in March on a 256-174 vote, with both Idaho GOP Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voting no; it’s been through several iterations and votes since then.
In July, the Senate unexpectedly defeated a procedural motion on the bill, which it had approved in June, as two dozen GOP senators switched their votes to “no” from their June vote. They were led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who contended Democrats had added a $400 billion “budgetary trick” to the bill between the two votes. That prompted a strong response from comedian Jon Stewart and veteran advocates who said the bill didn’t change between those two dates.
A Newsweek fact check concluded that Stewart was correct that the bill hadn’t changed between those two votes, and the budgetary rule at issue was in the bill all along.
Risch and Crapo weren’t among the senators who switched their votes; they opposed the bill each time they voted on it. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.