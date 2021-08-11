Risch Foreign Relations file

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch signs an official document in Washington, D.C., in September 2019.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

In a 69-30 vote on Tuesday, the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will bring billions of dollars of infrastructure investments to the Gem State. In a rare instance of bipartisanship, both of Idaho's Republican senators voted for the Democrat-backed spending bill, writes KTVB reporter Devin Ramey.

"The bipartisan legislation we passed today makes investments in traditional, hard infrastructure projects to help keep pace with Idaho’s rapid growth," Idaho Senator Mike Crapo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Senator Jim Risch said in a statement that he chose to support the bill over a larger spending package that Democrats are working on in Congress.

"I believe it to be the substantially more reasonable and conservative solution to the necessary infrastructure spending," Risch said.

You can see Ramey's full story online here, or look for it in today's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

