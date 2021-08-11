We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch signs an official document in Washington, D.C., in September 2019.
In a 69-30 vote on Tuesday, the Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will bring billions of dollars of infrastructure investments to the Gem State. In a rare instance of bipartisanship, both of Idaho's Republican senators voted for the Democrat-backed spending bill, writes KTVB reporter Devin Ramey.
"The bipartisan legislation we passed today makes investments in traditional, hard infrastructure projects to help keep pace with Idaho’s rapid growth," Idaho Senator Mike Crapo said in a statement on Tuesday.
Senator Jim Risch said in a statement that he chose to support the bill over a larger spending package that Democrats are working on in Congress.
"I believe it to be the substantially more reasonable and conservative solution to the necessary infrastructure spending," Risch said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!