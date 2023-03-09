...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, speaks on Nov. 19, 2020.
The Senate voted 27-8 Thursday to pass legislation that would eliminate the ability to keep re-selling liquor licenses.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, sponsored the SB 1120, saying the current system allows licenses to be assets, which he says, should never have been allowed.
The bill would prohibit the resale of new licenses that become available and only allow one sale of currently held licenses.
In the committee hearing on March 6, several business owners and representatives of businesses owners testified against the legislation, particularly about the limitation on existing licenses.
The number of liquor licenses that may be granted in each city is limited by population — with each city getting two and an additional one for every 1,500 residents. This system can make them hard to come by in some areas. The licenses can also be re-sold, which is the only option for businesses stuck on long waiting lists.
Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis previously reported on how the system has resulted in sharp increases in values for licenses in the Treasure Valley.