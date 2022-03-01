More than two years after the minimum age for smoking or vaping rose to 21 nationally, a divided Idaho Senate on Tuesday narrowly passed a bill to make state law match up; it currently still sets a minimum age of 18.
The Senate’s 19-15 vote sends SB 1284 to the House, but a similar bill passed the Senate by a wider margin last year only to fail in the House, 28-40.
“Raising the minimum age to 21 is the most effective way to address underage vaping,” Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Martin, R-Boise, told the Senate. “It also protects important federal funding.”
Martin said the disparity between the federal law and the state law creates confusion; retailers are bound by the federal law and can face serious penalties for violations. He also noted that the U.S. military has now banned the sale or use of tobacco for its members under age 21, a big change from the days when he served and “we got two cigarettes with every K-ration.”
“We have an opportunity to comply with federal law and to give clarity to our merchants,” Martin said.
Numerous senators spoke out against the bill, however. Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said, “Idaho is a sovereign state and I think it would behoove us all to remember that. I do not support bowing to the federal government when they are wrong. I think we can all agree that if we were to raise the military enrollment age to 21, that would save lives. And maybe raising the voting age to 21 would satisfy a lot of people. When we get around to doing those things, I can support this bill. In the meantime, I vote no.”