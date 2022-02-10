Legislation requiring post-election audits of a random selection of counties after a general or primary election cleared the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, the Idaho Capital Sun reports.
SB 1274 was introduced to the committee by Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock, who said the audits would increase public confidence in election results, and it’s a practice that many states have already implemented, writes Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
“We take election integrity very seriously at the Secretary of State’s office," Hancock said.
Counties would be randomly selected each year according to population, with a certain number from counties with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 people and counties with more than 100,000 people.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane spoke in favor of the bill as a representative of the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks. McGrane said the number of tours he has given of the elections office in Ada County over the past year to answer questions and reassure residents has exploded.
Gov. Brad Little backed "proactive integrity audits to enhance transparency and confidence in our elections here in Idaho" in his State of the State message to lawmakers this year, to "give our citizens confidence that their vote matters." The governor's budget proposal includes $500,000 for the audits.