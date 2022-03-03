BOISE — After a lengthy and impassioned debate on both sides, the Idaho Senate on Thursday voted along straight party lines in favor of a Texas-style anti-abortion law, SB 1309, authorizing relatives to sue doctors up to four years after an abortion.
“This bill establishes civil liability for abortionists who perform abortions after a heartbeat can be detected,” said Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the bill’s lead sponsor. “This civil cause of action exists independent of any criminal charges.”
Senators also passed a follow-up "trailer bill" making corrections to 1309, SB 1358. In the 28-6 votes on both bills, all Senate Republicans voted "yes," and all Senate Democrats who were present voted "no."
One Democrat, Sen. David Nelson of Moscow, was out sick and missed the vote. SB 1309 now moves to the House. To become law, it would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor's signature.
The bill would authorize the father, aunt, uncle, grandparent or sibling of a fetus aborted after six weeks of gestation to file a civil lawsuit against the doctor at any time up to four years after the abortion, and get minimum $20,000 damages plus attorney fees. It has no other enforcement mechanism.
Idaho also already has a “trigger” law on the books making abortion a felony, except in cases of rape or incest that’s officially been reported to the police or to save the life of the mother; it would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion, or the U.S. Constitution was amended to ban abortion.
SB 1309 also has a "trigger" mechanism, making it effective only if a similar law is upheld in another state.
Minority Democrats argued that the bill is an overreach and clearly unconstitutional, while backers said it’s a way to follow a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that let a similar Texas law stand while it’s being challenged, deterring abortions in that state.
“The Supreme Court made it clear, when it dismissed the Justice Department lawsuit against Texas in December, you cannot sue a state to block enforcement of a law the state doesn't enforce,” Lodge said. “The state isn't enforcing this law. It's private citizens who can file suits.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the legislation “allows vigilantes to sue doctors and health centers that provide abortion care after six weeks.”
“This bill attempts to make an end run around the constitutional right to abortion, with remains the law of the land,” she said. “The bill treats women as if we're children. A husband, family member or even the parents of a rapist can control our choices.”
Supporters of the bill spoke with emotion about their opposition to abortion. Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, told the Senate, “I don’t care what stage of development, this is a life.”
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, asked, “If it is not human, what is it?”
Though they were outnumbered, opponents argued vigorously against the bill; Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, cited an Idaho attorney general’s opinion that pointed to legal and constitutional issues.
Wintrow said, “No one’s personal medical decisions should be interfered with in this way.”
The follow-up bill amends provisions that drew legal objections from the Idaho Medical Association regarding the way the lawsuits would proceed.
Lewiston Tribune reporter William L. Spence contributed to this report.