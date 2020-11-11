Idaho’s senior senator appears poised to take the chairmanship of one of the U.S. Senate’s most powerful committees, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is expected to give up his current chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee and return to running Senate Judiciary next year, Politico reported last week. U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is then expected to give up his chairmanship of the Senate Banking Committee and become Senate Finance chairman. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., would then take Crapo’s spot running Senate Banking.
All of that relies on Republicans keeping control of the Senate; the outcome of two Georgia runoffs in Senate races will determine that. The Republicans are favored, but if they lost and the chamber was deadlocked 50-50, Democrats would take control, as Vice President Kamala Harris would be the Senate's tie-breaker.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.