Crapo AP file 10-12-20 at Barrett hearing

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, shown on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. 

 AP/Greg Nash, file

Idaho’s senior senator appears poised to take the chairmanship of one of the U.S. Senate’s most powerful committees, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is expected to give up his current chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee and return to running Senate Judiciary next year, Politico reported last week. U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is then expected to give up his chairmanship of the Senate Banking Committee and become Senate Finance chairman. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., would then take Crapo’s spot running Senate Banking.

All of that relies on Republicans keeping control of the Senate; the outcome of two Georgia runoffs in Senate races will determine that. The Republicans are favored, but if they lost and the chamber was deadlocked 50-50, Democrats would take control, as Vice President Kamala Harris would be the Senate's tie-breaker.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

